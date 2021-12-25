Marjorie Taylor Greene uses Christmas message to call for US to restore ‘Christian values’

Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene on Friday said she sought election to Congress to “restore” the US to the “Christian principles” she credited with “[giving] rise to the greatest nation the world has ever known”.

Speaking in a Christmas-themed video posted to her official Twitter account, Ms Greene wished “all Americans” as well as her own constituents in Georgia’s 14th District “a joyous and glorious Christmas season”.

“For those of us who are Christians will remember and celebrate the true reason for the season. The birth of the greatest gift God could ever give the world, Jesus of Nazareth. In these challenging and troubling times we would do well to remember the words of the great Christmas carol: Joy to the world the Lord has come, Let earth receive her King. I believe with all my heart if our lives and laws reflect the teachings of the king of kings, the more peace, prosperity and freedom we will enjoy,” she said.

“And that is exactly why I came to Congress – to work to see America restored to the Christian principles that have given rise to the greatest nation the world has ever known. Merry Christmas,” she added.

Paeans to restoring America to “Christian values” are a staple of GOP political rhetoric and usually refer to a broad range of goals held by the religious right, including in some cases limiting abortion access and same-sex marriage.

Ms Greene, a freshman Republican whose district spans from the outer reaches of the Atlanta suburbs to Georgia’s northern border with Tennessee, has become widely known for her confrontational tactics and offensive rhetoric since she was sworn in as a House member on 3 January.

Just one month after she joined the House, her new colleagues voted, largely on party lines, to strip her of seats on the House Budget Committee and Education and Labour committee because she had promoted an assortment of racist, antisemitic or otherwise baseless conspiracy theories.

She has also been known to promote views aligned with QAnon, the conspiracy which posits that former president Donald Trump was engaged in a secret war against a global cabal of child-trafficking, satan-worshipping paedophiles who control the US government, and in 2018 suggested that the 11 September 2001 attack on the Pentagon was staged.

In a Facebook post that same year, Ms Greene also suggested that a spaceborne laser controlled by the Rothschild family — a longtime bete noire for antisemites — was responsible for California wildfires.

