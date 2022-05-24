Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, the far-right conspiracy spreader up for renomination in Tuesday’s primary elections in Georgia, was one of the first to jump into the fray with a call to oppose new gun control efforts after news of a school shooting broke in Uvalde, Texas.

The Trump acolyte hit Twitter in the minutes after news of the shooting’s death toll reaching 15 broke across news networks to declare that more efforts to restrict America’s rampant gun ownership, which far outpaces other countries that do not see such violence, was not necessary.

“Our nation needs to take a serious look at the state of mental health today,” she argued.

“America is failing our youngest generations from decades of rejecting good moral values and teachings,” her tweet continued. “We don’t need more gun control. We need to return to God.”

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Marjorie Taylor Greene tweets ‘we don’t need more gun control’ in response to Uvalde school shooting