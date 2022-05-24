Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, the far-right conspiracy spreader up for renomination in Tuesday’s primary elections in Georgia, was one of the first to jump into the fray with a call to oppose new gun control efforts after news of a school shooting broke in Uvalde, Texas.
The Trump acolyte hit Twitter in the minutes after news of the shooting’s death toll reaching 15 broke across news networks to declare that more efforts to restrict America’s rampant gun ownership, which far outpaces other countries that do not see such violence, was not necessary.
“Our nation needs to take a serious look at the state of mental health today,” she argued.
“America is failing our youngest generations from decades of rejecting good moral values and teachings,” her tweet continued. “We don’t need more gun control. We need to return to God.”
More follows…
Source Link Marjorie Taylor Greene tweets ‘we don’t need more gun control’ in response to Uvalde school shooting