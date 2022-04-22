Marjorie Taylor Greene to be confronted in court with videos of her Jan 6 insurrection support: “The mask falls and she shows us what she intended”

The attorney seeking to disqualify Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from seeking reelection based on her support for the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol said he plans to present video evidence of her own words that will show her support for the pro-Trump insurrection.

Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since Major General Robert Ross ordered British troops to set it ablaze in 1814, and said Ms Greene herself will be “the most powerful witness in establishing that she crossed the line into engagement of insurrection”.

“You’ll hear her words of course on the stand, what she says and what she doesn’t say. You’ll also hear what she said in the past … some of that will be in somewhat coded or veiled language, but you’ll also hear in some cases, the mask falls and she shows us exactly what she intended,” he said.

More follows…

