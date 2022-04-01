Marjorie Taylor Greene tells Alex Jones she’s plotting a federal ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Marjorie Taylor Greene is working on a federal version of Florida’s recently signed, highly controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill .

The Georgia Republican told Infowars host Alex Jones on Wednesday she was launching an effort to copy the legislation, which bars teachers from providing information about sexual orientation and gender identity, because she wanted to “protect kids”.

“Are you going to write a bill, are you going to introduce a bill because you’ve got the power to do it?” the right-wing conspiracy theorist asked the Congress member. “We would all get behind a bill to pull federal funding out of any school that sexualizes children.”

“Absolutely 100%,” she responded. “I will meet with my team right after this interview and we will work on it, Alex, because I will do anything I can to protect kids.”

The Georgia Republican has a lengthy history of using her public platform to target LGBT+ people, from protesting drag queens at public libraries, to seeking to temporarily halt congressional business in protest of the Equality Act, legislation which would make it illegal to discriminate on the basis of sex, gender identity, or sexuality.

“The so called #EqualityAct is evil,” she tweeted last February .

She had added: “Disguised as #LGBT rights, it expands governmental regulatory reach that destroys women’s rights, religious rights, and rights of the unborn. It is a direct attack on God’s creation, He created us male and female.”

That same month, she taped a derogatory sign on the door of House of Representatives colleague Marie Newman of Illinois, whose daughter is trans.

“There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE …Trust The Science!” the sign read.

As The Independent has reported , Republicans nationwide are ushering in hundreds of proposed bills targeting LGBT+ youth and trans children in particular.

The legislation aims to “take away transgender youth support from their doctors, from their parents, from their teachers, from their coaches, from their teammates, from books, from curriculum entirely”, according to the Human Rights Campaign’s senior counsel Cathryn Oakley. “Each of these pieces takes another piece of that support away.”

