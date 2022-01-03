Marjorie Taylor Greene suspended from Facebook hours after Twitter ban

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the right-wing congresswoman famous for her support of conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, Covid-19, and other issues has been temporarily suspended from Facebook hours after being banned permanently from Twitter.
The congresswoman confirmed her suspension in a Telegram post, calling the company’s decision “beyond censorship of speech”.
Her suspension appeared to result from the same post that got her a final, fifth strike from Twitter which led to her account’s deactivation: A post claiming that vaccine injury and death reports gathered by a reporting service operated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) proved that the government was ignoring large numbers of deaths resulting from the Covid-19 vaccine.
In reality, the data used by the congresswoman in her post contained anecdotal reports unverified by the FDA; clinical trials have shown the vaccine can have mild side effects, and a handful of serious side effects that are much rarer.
More follows…
