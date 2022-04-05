Marjorie Taylor Greene says three GOP colleagues voting to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson are ‘pro-pedophile’

Marjorie Taylor Greene, no stranger to courting controversy, has pushed the envelope in a Twitter attack against three of her Republican colleagues who indicated they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-pedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced they intend to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee.

Throughout Judge Jackson’s confirmation hearings, she was levelled with attacks from GOP lawmakers who continued to push a false narrative that the judge was lenient when it came to the “treatment of sex offenders, especially those preying on children”, as Sen Josh Hawley tweeted ahead of the hearings.

Ms Green’s latest controversial strike on her colleagues arrives just days after she came under fire for attacking David Hogg, a survivor of the school shooting in Parkland and gun control activist, who she claimed needed to be “more masculine” and “try hanging out with actual dear hunters”.

Though reactions to Ms Greene’s Twitter rants are often met with derision, her message against the GOP senators seemed to inflame online observers from across both sides of the aisle.

Alyssa Farrah Griffin, a former director of strategic communications and assistant in the Trump administration and now a conservative commentator on CNN, acknowledged that though she’s from the same political party as Ms Greene, she viewed her attack on her Republican colleagues as “reductive”, “stupid” and “offensive”.

“I’m a conservative. I disagree with Judge Brown’s jurisprudence & some sentencing decisions. But goodness – this statement is stupid, reductive, offensive, unpatriotic, and beneath the office Greene holds,” Ms Griffin wrote.

Others viewed her baseless attack on the senators as evidence of a kind of wrongdoing that broke away from Twitter’s terms of service on hate speech, with some calling on others to join in reporting her account for doing so.

Twitter, as of the publishing of this article, has not removed Ms Greene’s tweet or suspended her account for publishing her baseless and hateful claims, though if they did decide to seek out some kind of punishment, it would not be the first time for the far-right congresswoman.

Back in January, the Georgia Republican had both her Facebook and Twitter accounts temporarily deactivated after she posted false claims about the Food and Drug Administration covering up large numbers of deaths resulting from the Covid-19 vaccine.

And then in July 2021, the same kind of misinformation around Covid led to her Twitter account getting a 12-hour suspension after she shared misleading information about the deadly virus being “not dangerous” for those under 65 who are not obese and that the “vaccine should not be required”.

