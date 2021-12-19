Marjorie Taylor Greene promotes conspiracy theory over Jan 6 riots and suggests ‘Feds encouraged people to go in’

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has sought to promote a conspiracy theory over the Jan 6 riots and suggested federal agents “encouraged people to go in” to the US Capitol.

In a speech to young conservatives in Phoenix, Arizona, the representative from Georgia said she had been in the Capitol, as she was among the more than 150 Republicans who were trying to stop the Joe Biden being certified as president.

