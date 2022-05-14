Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying GOP visit to Kyiv proves Ukraine isn’t dangerous

Marjorie Taylor Greene is being slammed online for claiming that a video showing US lawmakers visiting Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky proves the country is safe, because a Republican delegation wasn’t wearing bulletproof vests as they toured Kyiv.

“Notice U.S. elected politicians like [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi] and [Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell] can go visit Zelensky in Ukraine without bullet proof vests/helmets or any fear from dangers of war, while they eagerly give billions to fund their proxy war w/ Russia,” the Georgia Republican wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

“If the conditions in Ukraine were so grave to warrant the U.S. sending $54 billion, then our highest ranking leaders would not be able to go,” she added.

The comments quickly came in for scrutiny and jokes on social media.

Attorney and political commentator Ron Filipkowski mocked Ms Greene as a “foreign policy genius,” while others relied on historical examples.

“Green must be right,” wrote one user named Marc Shaw. “I definitely recall all the pictures of Churchill in full body armor during the Blitz.”

Another Twitter user posted a picture of Ms Greene in civilian clothes at the border, which they argued contradicted “her own logic.”

The right-wing representative has voted against all but one Ukraine-related aid bill, according to an analysis from Business Insider.

The lone-exception was a non-binding resolution expressing support for the Ukrainian people and their territorial sovereignty.

“I feel very sorry for the Ukrainian people, but I was elected to represent my district in Georgia,” she recently told The Washington Post of her stance, noting instead concerns about border security, inflation, gas prices, and the baby formula shortage . “Has it stopped Putin? Let me ask you, has Vladimir Putin stopped his war in Ukraine because of all these sanctions? No, not at all.”

The House of Representatives has seen a current of GOP opposition towards Ukraine support efforts, with 57 Republicans voting against a $40bn aid package, 56 voting against a debt relief bill, and 63 voting against an affirmation of US support for Nato.

