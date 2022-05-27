Marjorie Taylor Greene is spending more on security than any other candidate, filings show

Far-right Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene appears to be spending more on private security than any other candidate in the US, according to campaign finance filings.

As reported by the New York Times, in the first quarter of this year, Ms Greene spent some $183,000 with the KaJor group, a private security firm that has also protected Kyle Rittenhouse.

That sum puts her well ahead of the overwhelming majority of the thousands of other candidates on the ballot across the US this year – but not far ahead of her state’s Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, whom the Times reports has spent $170,420 on security services as he fights to keep the seat he won in January 2021.

Ms Greene, who has previously endorsed QAnon-inflected conspiracy theories and who openly associated with anti-government militia groups while running for office in 2020, is expected to romp home in her re-election effort this year, representing as she does an extremely safe Republican seat.

While hugely controversial thanks to her long history of false, racist and often unhinged claims, as well as her extremely confrontational political style, she remains popular among the conservative grassroots, and appears to remain in the good graces of her party’s leaders.

Along with being re-endorsed by Donald Trump, she has also escaped any meaningful sanction from the House leadership for her behaviour, even after speaking at a white nationalist conference earlier this year.

Ms Greene’s high profile explains some of the sensitivity around her security, but there has reportedly been a sharp uptick in threats to lawmakers across the board, especially since the 6 January insurrection – which Ms Greene herself has been accused of helping to incite by spreading false claims about the 2020 election and the possibility that it could be overturned, either in Congress or by other means.

However, a recent attempt to have her barred from running for office based on an anti-insurrection clause in the 14th Amendment was unsuccessful.

