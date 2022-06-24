Marjorie Taylor Greene heckled by pro-choice protesters as she celebrates Roe v Wade decision

Marjorie Taylor Greene was jostled and heckled by pro-choice protesters after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v Wade.
The Georgia far-right Republican told reporters that she was “happy” at the ruling as some protesters chanted “lock her up” – a reference to Trump supporters’ 2016 chants against Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
“I am so happy. It’s a blessing. It’s a miracle,” she said.
Chants of “you are a traitor” could be heard as Ms Greene attempted to manoeuvre through the raging crowd outside the Supreme Court only steps away from the US Capitol in downtown Washington, DC.
