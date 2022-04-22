Marjorie Taylor Greene complains ‘nasty’ media won’t be barred from her trial

Marjorie Taylor Greene will face an administraive judge at a hearing Friday afternoon in Washington, DC that could see the Georgia Republican banned from public office because of her alleged support for the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol.

The congresswoman will be questioned about the 2021 insurrection by lawyer Ron Fein, representing a group of voters who filed a challenge with the Georgia secretary of state’s office alleging that Ms Greene helped facilitate the attack that ultimately sought to upend Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

They say that her behaviour violates a clause in the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment and makes her ineligible to run for reelection.

Among other things, the case against the congresswoman hinges on her repeated use of a “codeword” – specifically, repeated references to the year 1776 – which the laywers say encouraged the rioters who descended on the Capitol.

“The day before the attack, she signalled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Mr Fein told MSNBC.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:30am ET.

Show latest update

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Marjorie Taylor Greene hearing – live: Congresswoman due in court in lawsuit that could ban her from office