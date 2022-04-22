Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for ‘traitor’ Pelosi to get death penalty

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been forced to admit to labelling Nancy Pelosi ‘a traitor’ and calling for her execution.
Ms Taylor Greene took the stand in at a hearing that could see the Georgia Republican banned from public office over her alleged support for the 6 January insurrection.
Taylor Greene denied calling Pelosi a traitor, but was forced to backtrack after the court was shown a video of the congresswoman telling a crowd the Democrat Speaker of the House was “guilty of treason…a crime punishable by death”.
