Marjorie Taylor Greene complains that someone stole the ‘Let’s go Brandon’ sign mocking Biden from outside her office

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday took to Twitter to complain that persons unknown had stolen a sign bearing a code for a vulgar reference to President Joe Biden from outside her office.

“Last night someone stole my Let’s Go Brandon sign and tore off a few of the lovely letters from nice people too,” Ms Greene wrote. She added a suggestion that whoever had stolen the display “must have been really upset about that little red wave on Tuesday,” a reference to former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe’s loss in his bid for a second term leading the commonwealth earlier this week.

The Georgia Republican promised to “have a new sign up shortly,” and suggested that she might replace the sign bearing the “Brandon” slogan — a cryptic reference to the more vulgar “f*** Joe Biden” that in recent weeks has become somewhat of a shibboleth among extremely-online conservatives — with one bearing “a message from ‘an expert’”.

Ms Greene, who in February was removed from her congressional committee assignments because of her frequent advocacy of conspiracy theories, has used the hallway outside her Longworth House Office Building suite as a space for displays meant to be offensive to her Democratic colleagues.

In February, she drew criticism for placing a sign which read “There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE …Trust The Science!” outside her office to antagonise Illinois Democrat Marie Newman after Ms Newman — whose daughter is transgender — placed a blue and pink transgender pride flag outside her door.

Ms Greene has also used the hallway outside her office to hang fan letters she has received from people across the country, despite House rules prohibiting such displays.

