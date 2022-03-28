Marjorie Taylor Greene cheers Will Smith’s ‘Alpha male response’ after Chris Rock slap

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene weighed in on Twitter as the social media platform reeled from the shock that reverberated around the world when Will Smith, objecting to a joke told by Chris Rock at the Academy Awards, walked onstage and slapped the comedian.

The slap heard ‘round the world was still the top trending issue across Twitter Monday afternoon when the controversial Georgia congresswoman, known for her embrace of conspiracies about the 2020 election and a wide range of other topics, shared her opinion.

In a pair of tweets, Ms Greene cheered what she said was an “Alpha male response” by Mr Smith to a joke about his wife’s struggle with alopecia, and similarly heralded Mr Rock for his stoicism.

“I’ve seen the Will Smith/Chris Rock clip a million times this morning,” she tweeted. “I have to say I appreciate the Alpha male response of a husband defending his wife.”

The congresswoman added that “Chris Rock handled it like a man with no whining” and that the whole incident was “much better than a Twitter fight with people saying tough things on their keyboard behind their screen”.

It was much better than a Twitter fight with people saying tough things on their keyboard behind their screen. They handled the issue and then they actually carried on. 2/2 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 28, 2022

Ms Greene’s tweet is somewhat eyebrow-raising considering that she remains stripped of her committee membership as a result of her own past rhetoric endorsing violence against Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats.

The conspiracy-spouting congresswoman even saw her personal Twitter account banned recently for posting misinformation claiming that the Covid-19 vaccines available in the US are dangerous, and accusing the federal government of covering up the supposed danger.

Republicans have indicated that Ms Greene will see herself back on the membership of the same or different committees next year should they retake the House in the midterm elections later this year. The Georgia congresswoman is favoured to win reelection in her deep-red district, assuming she wins the primary election to once again be the GOP nominee in her recently-redrawn district. She faces a handful of Republican challengers.

