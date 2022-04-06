Marjorie Taylor Greene calls senators supporting Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘pro-paedophile’

Posted on April 6, 2022 0

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has launched an attack on senators who support the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, accusing them of being “pro-paedophile.”

The congresswoman accused senators Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski.

“Any Senator voting to confirm [Ketanji Brown Jackson] is pro-paedophile just like she is. There are MANY more qualified black women judges, that actually can define what a woman is, but Biden chose the one that protects evil child predators. And then Romney, Murkowski, and Collins vote for her,” Greene said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Marjorie Taylor Greene calls senators supporting Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘pro-paedophile’