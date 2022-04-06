Marjorie Taylor Greene calls senators supporting Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘pro-paedophile’

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has launched an attack on senators who support the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, accusing them of being “pro-paedophile.”

The congresswoman accused senators Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski.

“Any Senator voting to confirm [Ketanji Brown Jackson] is pro-paedophile just like she is. There are MANY more qualified black women judges, that actually can define what a woman is, but Biden chose the one that protects evil child predators. And then Romney, Murkowski, and Collins vote for her,” Greene said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.