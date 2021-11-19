Right-wing members of Congress and supporters of former president Donald Trump celebrated Kyle Rittenhouse being found not guilty on all five charges for his actions in Kenosha, Wisc.

“NOT GUILTY!!!!!!!” Rep Matt Gaetz of Florida tweeted. Earlier in the week, Mr Gaetz said he was considering hiring Mr Rittenhouse as a congressional intern.

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia celebrated him being “ACQUITTED on ALL charges!”

“May Kyle and his family now live in peace,” Ms Greene tweeted. “Those who help, protect, and defend are the good guys. Kyle is one of good ones.”

Earlier this week, Fox News’s Peter Doocy asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki why Mr Biden called Mr Rittenhouse a “white supremacist,” which his mother denied. Sen Tom Cotton of Arkansas defended Mr Rittenhouse.

“Joe Biden needs to publicly apologize to Kyle Rittenhouse,” he tweeted.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz lead celebrations of Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty verdict