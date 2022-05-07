Mariupol road signs changed to Russian ahead of Victory Day parade

Pro-Moscow seperatists were pictured this taking down traffic signs in Ukrainian and English and replacing them with Russian ones outside the besieged city of Mariupol.

A statement from the Donetsk People’s Republic said on Thursday that “updated road signs” were set up outside the southeatern port city, that has been the focal point for some of the most fearsome Russian bombings.

“Work to change road signs across liberated territory will continue,” the statement added.

The separatist group released a number of images of municipal workers in orange vests swapping out the signs that were previously in Ukrainian and English, and installing new ones that were in Russian.

It comes as Ukrainian troops in Mariupol on Saturday are preparing for yet further assaults from Russian forces on the Azovstal steelworks in a bid to capture the city in time for the Victory Day celebrations.

The Russian holiday on Monday commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945 and the end of the Second World War. The day is typically marked with displays of military might, fireworks and marching troops.

“These symbolic dates are to the Russian aggressor like red to a bull,” said Ukraine’s first deputy interior minister, Yevhen Yenin. “While the entire civilized world remembers the victims of terrible wars on these days, the Russian Federation wants parades and is preparing to dance over bones in Mariupol.”

The steel plant is the last part of the city still in the hands of Ukrainian fighters. Scores of civilians have been trapped for weeks alongside them in the plant with little food, water or medicine.

Municipal workers changed Ukrainian road signs to Russian outside the city of Mariupol (Donetsk People Republic Ministry)

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a late-night video address on Friday that Ukraine was working on a diplomatic effort to save defenders barricaded inside the steelworks. It was unclear how many Ukrainian fighters remained there.

“Influential intermediaries are involved, influential states,” he said, but provided no further details.

United Nations-brokered evacuations began last weekend of some of the hundreds of civilians who had taken shelter in a network of tunnels and bunkers beneath the plant. But they were halted during the week by renewed fighting.

On Friday afternoon, 50 women, children and elderly people were evacuated, Ukrainian deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, adding that the operation would continue on Saturday.

The Russian side constantly violated a ceasefire, she said, making the evacuation very slow.

Russia confirmed the number of evacuees and said: “The humanitarian operation at Azovstal will continue on May 7.”

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Additional reporting by agencies

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Mariupol road signs changed to Russian ahead of Victory Day parade