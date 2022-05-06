Mario Strikers: Battle League Football pre-order deals on Switch

Announced in a Nintendo Direct earlier this year, Mario Strikers: Battle League Football will be making its way to Switch consoles on 10 June 2022.

The original Super Mario Strikers was first released on the Gamecube way back in 2005 and made a return on the Wii in Mario Strikers Charged in 2007 but since then we haven’t heard much about the series, until now.

It looks like a return to “combat football” that puts emphasis on over-the-top goal-scoring, power-ups and aggressive plays that would get you carded pretty quickly if you were to try them in real life.

The game will also boast up to eight players in local multiplayer as well as a “club mode” where up to 20 players can join the same club online and compete with other teams around the world.

We’ve rounded up all the best pre-order deals we’ve been able to find from a number of different retailers, including ones that come with some nice extras. To find out where to get the best deals on Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, then keep reading below.

Best pre-order deals for ‘Mario Strikers: Battle League Football’

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football is now available to pre-order and will be playable on Nintendo Switch consoles, including the Switch OLED and Switch lite models.

Pre-orders can be made directly from the Nintendo website (£49.99, Nintendo.co.uk) and will also include a free football scarf. To redeem it simply proceed to checkout as normal and the scarf should be automatically to your basket.

The pre-order deal from Very (£44.99, Very.co.uk) also includes a free sticker sheet and the deal from ShopTo (£42.85, Shopto.net) comes with a free A2 sized poster of the game.

If you’re looking for an even better price on Mario Strikers: Battle League Football then we’ve rounded up all the pre-order deals currently available from retailers:

Want the newest Nintendo Switch model? Here’s where you can buy a Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK today

