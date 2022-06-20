Marine Le Pen’s far-right RN party makes historic breakthrough in French parliament

Posted on June 20, 2022 0

Marine Le Pen’s far-right Rassemblement National Party (RN) made historic gains in the second round of the French parliamentary election on Sunday (19 June).

The party are on track to win 89 seats – according to projections by Ipsos – a score way beyond the record gains polls predicted.

Its presence in the National Assembly has increased 10-fold and the RN is now the third-largest party in France‘s lower house.

Emmanuel Macron’s centrist bloc, meanwhile, underperformed polling expectations and fell well short of a majority.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Marine Le Pen’s far-right RN party makes historic breakthrough in French parliament