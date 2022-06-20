Marine Le Pen’s far-right RN party makes historic breakthrough in French parliament

Marine Le Pen’s far-right Rassemblement National Party (RN) made historic gains in the second round of the French parliamentary election on Sunday (19 June).

The party are on track to win 89 seats – according to projections by Ipsos – a score way beyond the record gains polls predicted.

Its presence in the National Assembly has increased 10-fold and the RN is now the third-largest party in France‘s lower house.

Emmanuel Macron’s centrist bloc, meanwhile, underperformed polling expectations and fell well short of a majority.

