French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen held a rally on Thursday (7 April), three days ahead of the nation’s presidential election.

While polls suggest that current president Emmanuel Macron is a front-runner, second-round data was encouraging for Le Pen, with some polls placing the gap between her and Macron at 4%.

Macron won the 2017 presidential election with 66% of votes, which was almost double the votes for Le Pen at 34%.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Marine Le Pen holds campaign rally ahead of French election