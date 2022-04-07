Marine Le Pen holds campaign rally ahead of French election

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen held a rally on Thursday (7 April), three days ahead of the nation’s presidential election.

While polls suggest that current president Emmanuel Macron is a front-runner, second-round data was encouraging for Le Pen, with some polls placing the gap between her and Macron at 4%.

Macron won the 2017 presidential election with 66% of votes, which was almost double the votes for Le Pen at 34%.

