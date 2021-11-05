Marilyn Monroe’s former $2.5m Hollywood penthouse for sale

Looking for a piece of Old Hollywood elegance? Have two-and-a-half million dollars to spare? Well, then today is your lucky day, because a luxury LA condo once belonging to legendary actress Marilyn Monroe is on the market, according to Mansion Global.

Monroe moved to the $2.49m, 2,032-square spread in West Hollywood after leaving New York Yankees slugger Joe DiMaggio in 1953.

The property is a penthouse apartment in the Granville Towers, a French Normandy-style building built in 1930 that “oozes Hollywood charm,” according to Architectural Digest .

The Gentlemen Prefer Blondes actress’s apartment has two bedrooms and two baths, views of the mountains, as well as access to a clubhouse, pool, and spa, and a 24-hour door man, all fitting for Golden Age of Hollywood royalty.

Marilyn Monroe filming The Seven Year Itch with director Billy Wilder in 1955 (Frank Worth/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock)

Not only that, Marilyn Monroe isn’t the only starlet to have graced the penthouse. Before its current owner purchased it in 2003, the apartment used to belong to Arrested Development actor Portia De Rossi.

“The home captures the old Hollywood charm, regency and glamour,” real estate agent Amanda Lynn told Mansion Global, which first reported on the sale.

Of course, to own a chunk of Tinsel Town real estate comes at a price. The apartment has been listed on an off in the neighbourhood of $2.5m since 2018.

