Marília Mendonça death: Brazilian singer and Latin Grammy winner dies in plane crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça has died in a plane crash aged 26.

Mendonça, who is one of Brazil’s most popular singers and a Latin Grammy winner, was travelling to a concert on Friday (5 November) when her plain crashed between Goiania and Caratinga, a small city in Minas Gerais state located north of Rio de Janeiro.

Mendonça’s press office confirmed in a statement that the singer had died along with four other passengers.

Minas Gerais state’s civil police also confirmed Mendonça’s death. No details were provided about the cause of the accident, which occurred shortly before arrival.

Mendonça had posted a video earlier in the day showing her walking towards the plane, guitar case in hand.

The rising star was best known for performing country music, which is known in Brazil as “sertanejo”. Her songs often tackled feminist issues and called for female empowerment.

The news of Mendonça’s death triggered an outpouring of sadness on social media from all corners of Brazil, including fans, politicians, musicians and football players.

“I refuse to believe, I just refuse,” football star Neymar, who is a friend of Mendonça’s, said on Twitter after the news broke. Brazil’s government also offered its condolences.

Her album Em Todos os Cantos album won her the 2019 Latin Grammy for Best Sertanejo Album. She was nominated for the same award this year for her album Patroas.

Mendonça leaves behind a son, who will turn 2 years old next month.

Additional reporting by AP.

