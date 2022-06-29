Margot Robbie’s Barbie voice revealed in leaked set video

Margot Robbie has been heard speaking in her Barbie voice for the first time in a leaked set video.

The upcoming film, directed by Greta Gerwig, will see the Australian actor play the iconic doll and Ryan Gosling portray her boyfriend, Ken.

On Monday (27 June), new paparazzi photos showed the pair rollerblading on Venice Beach in Los Angeles.

A fan account has since posted a video of Robbie rollerskating on the set, holding hands with actor America Ferrera, saying: “Ready for fun?”

