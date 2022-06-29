Margot Robbie is heard speaking in her Barbie character for the first time in leaked set video

Margot Robbie has been taped speaking in her Barbie voice for the first time in a leaked set video.

The forthcoming film directed by Greta Gerwig (previously Ladybird and Little Women) will see Robbie play the iconic doll and Ryan Gosling portray her boyfriend, Ken.

The pair are joined in the movie by America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Saoirse Ronan, and Will Ferrell.

Sex Education stars Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa, who was recently announced as the new Doctor Who lead, will also appear in the film.

On Monday (27 June), new paparazzi photos from the set of the Barbie movie showed Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling rollerblading on Venice Beach in Los Angeles.

Now, another video has surfaced of Robbie speaking in character for the first time.

A fan account has posted a video of the 31-year-old Australian actor rollerskating on the set of Barbie holding hands with actor America Ferrera, saying: “Ready for fun?”

“Yeah,” replies Ferrera, to which Robbie responds in a perky, high-pitched voice: “yay”.

Many people are excited to see the film after watching the clip.

“I’m so excited for this movie, this is like Avengers Endgame for gay people,” one fan wrote.

Another person added: “Absolutely ready for this movie.”

One person wrote: “This is gonna be a generational movie.”

A previous photo debuting Gosling’s look as Ken was released by the studio earlier this month.

Fans were divided over the photo, with many arguing that the 41-year-old actor is too old to be playing the doll opposite Robbie, 31.

That photo came nearly two months after Warner Bros released the first images of Robbie in costume as Barbie, which many people praised as the “perfect” casting.

Barbie is slated for a theatrical release on 21 July 2023.

