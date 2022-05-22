Margaret Atwood fans praise author’s comments on Roe v Wade

Posted on May 22, 2022 0

Margaret Atwood took to the stage at the Santa Fe Literary Festival in New Mexico. The Handmaid’s Tale author addressed the leaked Supreme Court memo suggesting it is poised to overturn Roe v Wade, saying it is “payback for MeToo” and criticising conservatives attempting to use the constitution to defend overturning the decision.

The acclaimed author did, however, leave her fans with some hope and encouraged them to be active.

The Independent is the event’s international media partner. For more on the festival, visit our Santa Fe Literary Festival section or visit the festival’s website.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Margaret Atwood fans praise author’s comments on Roe v Wade