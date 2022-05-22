Margaret Atwood fans praise author’s comments on Roe v Wade

Margaret Atwood took to the stage at the Santa Fe Literary Festival in New Mexico. The Handmaid’s Tale author addressed the leaked Supreme Court memo suggesting it is poised to overturn Roe v Wade, saying it is “payback for MeToo” and criticising conservatives attempting to use the constitution to defend overturning the decision.

The acclaimed author did, however, leave her fans with some hope and encouraged them to be active.

The Independent is the event’s international media partner. For more on the festival, visit our Santa Fe Literary Festival section or visit the festival’s website.