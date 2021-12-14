Marcelo Bielsa admits ‘nothing positive to take away’ from Leeds’ dismantling by Man City

Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa cut a forlorn figure after watching his side lose 7-0 to Manchester City in the Premier League on Tuesday evening.

The result marked Leeds’ joint-heaviest defeat ever in the top flight, with Kevin De Bruyne scoring twice as Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake also scored.

City’s victory moved them four points clear at the top of the table, while Leeds are 16th – five points off the relegation zone.

“This is the worst performance in [my] four years [here],” Bielsa said after Tuesday’s game.

“At no moment were we able to balance the game. The sensation we gave off was that anything they attempted, we couldn’t prevent.

“It’s not that City played very well; it’s a lot more noticeable how badly we played than how well City played. City play like this all the time, or similar to it, but we have never played so badly in these four years.

“It was not good enough. There is nothing positive to take away from our performance. I can’t find anything that can be of value.

“As is natural in these cases, it is not the individuals that fail but the organisation.

“There is no justification I can offer, the game was exactly how we thought it was going to be. We prepared ourselves to avoid everything that happened and we didn’t manage to get anything.”

Leeds next face Arsenal in the Premier League, hosting the Gunners at Elland Road on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Man City travel to Newcastle United on Sunday.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Marcelo Bielsa admits ‘nothing positive to take away’ from Leeds’ dismantling by Man City