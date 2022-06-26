Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 26.

Football

Manchester City and West Ham were among the clubs remembering their former player Marc-Vivien Foe, 19 years after his tragic death.

Euro 2022 got a step closer.

Peter Crouch was channelling his inner Del Boy.

Karim Benzema was enjoying the high life.

Tennis

Coco Gauff hailed Billie Eilish’s Glastonbury set.

Stan Wawrinka opened up about his recent injury struggles.

Cricket

England got ready for Test action in Taunton.

Virat Kohli enjoyed his time in Leicester.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Marc-Vivien Foe remembered by his former clubs – Sunday’s sporting social