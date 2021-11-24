Manu Tuilagi facing at least six weeks out with hamstring injury

Posted on November 24, 2021 0

Manu Tuilagi is facing at least six weeks out with the hamstring injury sustained in England’s victory over South Africa on Saturday.

Tuilagi suffered a grade three tear while scoring the opening try of the 27-26 victory at Twickenham and limped off with just six minutes gone.

Manu Tuilagi is facing at least six weeks out (Adam Davy/PA)

The 30-year-old centre will visit a specialist over the coming days to learn if he requires surgery, which would result in a lengthier lay-off.

Sale boss Alex Sanderson said: “I’m really gutted. I’m gutted for him and gutted because we were managing him well and then something like that happens.”

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
Source Link Manu Tuilagi facing at least six weeks out with hamstring injury