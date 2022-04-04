Man’s €1 Italian dream home turns into a nightmare

A man who bought his Italian dream house for just €1 (85p) has had to give it up less than three years later after attempts to renovate the property turned into a nightmare.

Danny McCubbin, a chef originally from Australia who had lived in the UK for 17 years, bought the house in Mussomeli, Sicily, in 2020.

The bargain price was part of an Italy-wide initiative to sell off crumbling, unused buildings in low-population towns to attract new residents.

Mr McCubbin spotted the pretty house in the historical district of Mussomeli, population 11,000, and thought it looked easy enough to do up.

Picturing a dream lifestyle in balmy Sicily, he signed up to the terms of the “Case 1 Euro” scheme – which include having to renovate the property within the first three years of ownership.

Most of the €1 homes on sale in Italy are shells of historic homes and cottages that are in need of substantial repairs and restoration.

Once he moved to Sicily, the reality of contracting builders and getting the renovation started on the ground proved much harder than Mr McCubbin could have imagined.

It turned out Italy was experiencing a shortage of construction workers – known as the “busy builder crisis” – driven by tax breaks on new home renovations.

Property owners across the country have leapt on the opportunity and there aren’t enough builders to go around for new projects.

“I moved here at the end of December 2020, because I wanted to live in Italy when Brexit happened. It was very difficult to find a builder and over time the house deteriorated,” Mr McCubbin told iNews.

“By the time I did find a building company, it was double the cost to renovate it. I decided it was not worth it for me anymore.”

Mr McCubbin was forced to admit defeat and sell the property back to the estate agent he bought it from.

Although the €1 home proved too enormous a renovation project, he was able to find another Italian house for €8,000 (£6,730) which needed far less work.

A former marketing professional for Jamie Oliver’s brands, he has since set up a community cooking project, The Good Kitchen, to provide meals to vulnerable people in the area, including the elderly, children’s homes and the recently widowed.

“I’ve always wanted to live in Sicily, my parents loved the countryside. So I asked myself what was missing in Mussomeli and I came up with the idea of The Good Kitchen,” says Mr McCubbin.

The mayor of Mussomeli, Toti Nigrelli, has pledged to tackle the labour shortage in order to help future buyers in the town.

“Local enterprises, which are busy with renovations until 2024, are forced to turn down new contracts, but soon there will be an influx of new builders from abroad to help out,” he told reporters.

