Man’s body found in Thames as police appeal for information

A 27-year-old man’s body has been recovered from the River Thames.

The Metropolitan Police have issued an appeal for any information about the man’s whereabouts before he died.

The body of Dutch national Mohamed Mussa, known by his friends as Mussa, was recovered from the water near Hammersmith Bridge at 8am Tuesday morning.

He was last seen walking past Simmons bar on Putney High Street at around 5:30am Sunday.

Mr Mussa, who lived in Wandsworth, was wearing a navy trench coat, light blue shirt, dark trousers and canvas trainers, the Met Police said in a statement.

Inquiries into Mr Mussa’s death are ongoing and the Met Police are hoping to “piece together his final whereabouts” before his death.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Shirley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Our last sighting of Mohamed is of him walking past Simmons bar on Putney High Street towards Putney Bridge at 5.29am on Sunday October 17.

“We are confident he did not turn left down Lower Richmond Road or cross over the road towards the church and cinema, but are not clear on his next steps and we are now asking for the public’s help in trying to ascertain exactly what happened.

“Were you on or heading towards Putney Bridge at around 5.30am that morning or driving on Putney High Street at a similar time?

“Please check any dashcam footage in case you captured anything that could help with our investigation and get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

It comes months after Dulwich resident Graeme Payne, 49, was reported missing by his family before being found dead in the River Thames, close to Waterloo Bridge, the following morning.

Despite being reported missing, Mr Payne’s case was assessed as only medium-risk.

An inquest was launched into his death and a post mortem examination later gave his cause of death as drowning.

Anyone with information about Mr Mussa’s final whereabouts can call 101 or the incident room on 0208 721 4266.

