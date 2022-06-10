Manoj Bajpayee's Twitter Banter With Raj & DK About 'The Family Man' Has Got Fans Excited For Season 3

With the battle for OTT supremacy getting more and more intense with time, Amazon Prime Video looks all set to return with the third season of the popular web show ‘The Family Man’. And the fun Twitter banter between lead actor Manoj Bajpayee with the popular show’s director-duo Raj & DK has gained everyone’s attention.

While Raj and DK shared a throwback doodle previously shared by Amul days before the second season of ‘The Family Man’ premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Reacting to their tweet Bajpayee wrote, “Now let’s order for chilli butter sandwiches,” while the director duo responded back with ‘Perfect for the first rains.’

Perfect for the first rains 😊 — Raj & DK (@rajndk) June 10, 2022

The fun-banter didn’t go unmissed as The Family Man Season 3 started trending on the microblogging platform. Some fans even pointed out how Amazon Prime Video posted a video of season two a few days back, hinting at China’s forthcoming attack as India continues to struggle with the pandemic.

it’s been a year of The Family Man – Season 2 and we are still thinking about this scene 👀 pic.twitter.com/SCJscorO8h — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 4, 2022

Earlier this year, Amazon Prime Video dropped their slate upcoming projects that included nearly 40 new movies and web series hthat is expected to come out in the next two years. It includes ‘The Family Man 3’, Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Farzi’, ‘Mirzapur 3’, ‘Pataal Lok 2’, filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’ and many more interesting projects. Read more about it here.

While the first two seasons of ‘The Family Man’ managed to strike a chord with the audience, they have been eagerly waiting for the makers officially confirm the third season.

Cover Image: Twitter

