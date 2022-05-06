Manoj Bajpayee Thinks It Is 'Futile' To Debate Over Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep's Hindi Language Debate And We Agree

The whole Indian film industry is currently divided about the Hindi language debate that was first sparked by Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep after their Twitter debate went viral. The entire debacle started when Devgn reacted to a statement that was said by Sudeep as he celebrated the success of KGF: Chapter 2 . The Kannada actor had said that ‘Hindi is no more a national language.’ Taking a sarcastic dig at Sudeep, Devgn tagged the Kannada actor and asked, “why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi?”

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

Since then several celebrities have weighed in on the topic and now actor Manoj Bajpayee has also shared his thoughts. In an interview with Indiatoday, Bajpayee said that the entire debate and the controversy surrounding it was futile. He said, “One thing I know is there are too many official languages in this country. Yes, Hindi is one. Hindi is spoken by the biggest share of the population but that does not say anything.”

He further added, “We have to learn the cultural ethos of each language. Hindi is not my mother tongue, Bhojpuri is and that is the dialect I feel comfortable communicating in. The entire chaos around the language debate is futile.”

Since the entire debate has taken place, Ajay Devgn received heavy backlash and was reminded that Hindi was not the national language of India. But the actor has also received support from some fans and celebs like Kangana Ranaut.

