Manoj Bajpayee Reveals How He Almost Turned Down The Role Of Srikant Tiwari From ‘The Family Man’

Manoj Bajpayee needs no introduction! The National Award-winning actor has an illustrious body of work that truly speaks volumes about his range and caliber. In fact, he recently conquered the OTT front with Raj & DK’s The Family Man. The actor not only turned another leaf with the hit series but also reminded his fans why they love him in the first place. And a big part of the credit goes to his character, Srikant Tiwari who by the end of season 2 has created his own fanbase, carving a space for itself in the hall of fame featuring iconic characters. And all the outpouring love from the viewers is a testament to the same.

However, what if tell you that Bajpayee was close to turning down the same part? That’s right; the Satya star had almost rejected the series because he was wary of being part of a formulaic, OTT template that makers are in a hurry to adapt. Speaking at a panel discussion on the sidelines of India’s ongoing International Film Festival (IFFI), he said, “I was pretty afraid because somewhere, I was reluctant to be part of the template which I could see forming on the OTT platform.”

“I was not clear as to what I wanted to be part of, but definitely, I was very clear about what I never wanted to be part of. At that time, a few of the series garnered quite a lot of curiosity and excitement from the audiences, but at the same time, there was a template that makers were following, which included blood, gore and pistols,” Bajpayee was quoted saying by Indiatimes. And hey, can you blame him? With the boom in series and shows, the originality of it all has somewhere been compromised in a haste to churn out ‘clutter-breaking’ stuff.

Recently, Emmy-nominated actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has voiced similar concerns. Although the hullabaloo about his apparent exit from the world of OTT was overplayed, nothing changes the fact streamers have in fact become a dumping ground. Do you agree? Tweet to us @MasableIndia and let us know!

