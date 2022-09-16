‘Manike’ Remake Hit Or Miss? Twitter Reacts To Sidharth Malhotra And Nora Fatehi’s New Song From ‘Thank God’

When the world was struggling with the pandemic by staying at home in 2021, their only saviour was the internet. During those struggling times, viral memes and videos became the only source of entertainment. One such phenomenon was Yohani’s cover version of the song Manike Mage Hithe.

Bollywood, who seems to have an affinity toward remakes, decided to present their own version of Manike Mage Hithe titled simply Manike. The track is a new song from the upcoming Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God. It is sung by the Yohani, Jubin Nautiyal and Surya Ragunnathan.

The music video featured the sizzling chemistry between Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra in a heaven-like setup. Donned in white, the duo danced slowly to the rhythmic beats and lyrics which now contained a fusion of Hindi and Sinhala language. Within over an hour, the music video crossed a million views on YouTube.

On the other hand, Twitter had a lot to say about the new Manike remake. Moreover, there were interesting reactions to Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi’s pairing on-screen. The distaste toward Bollywood remaking popular original tracks is no shocker and the new track from the upcoming film Thank God is not spared from such sentiments.

Original one is so brilliant that BOLLYWOOD decided to ruin it with Lyrics and then to add further they bought EXPRESSIONLESS

NORA FATEHI…#Manike #ThankGod — SHASHANK BARANWAL 🇮🇳 (@followshashank1) September 16, 2022

It feels incredibly good to hear my mother tongue for the first time in a Bollywood song. My favorite Bollywood actor featured in the song makes it extra wonderful. How strangely coincidental..! 😭❤#Manike #ThankGod #SidharthMalhotra #Yohani #NoraFatehi — 🌑⚫☁️ (@bye_offff32) September 16, 2022

After like more than a year, they’re recreating manike song only to get trolled like crazy! — Shreyass Rao (@sambaarseparate) September 16, 2022

One netizen tweeted, ”Original one is so brilliant that BOLLYWOOD decided to ruin it with Lyrics and then to add further they bought EXPRESSIONLESS NORA FATEHI…,” On the other hand, many were in awe of their chemistry in the music video and the chill vibe the song managed to deliver. Especially, Jubin Nautiyal was praised for his soothing voice complementing the track’s energy.

Bollywood ruined other classic .. — Proud Indian (@Ak_lefthand) September 16, 2022

Whyyyyy??? Can’t they just make news songs… Atleast movies like Brahamastra and LSC had original songs. P. S: Haan I know Kesariya ka tune milta h ek song se gyan mat dena uspe — Jiya Shekhar (@Jiya140890) September 16, 2022

Cover Image: Sourced

