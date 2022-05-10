Manhunt for driver of stolen truck who crushed New York City mother to death between two SUVs

The search for the driver of a stolen truck who allegedly led to a mother being crushed to death between two vehicles in New York City is ongoing more than 48 hours after the tragedy.

Florence Ngwu, a mother of four, was killed on Sunday after police said a driver of stolen truck pinned her between two SUVs on a residential street in South Jamaica, Queens.

A video obtained by ABC7 News showed the mother among a group of neighbours who tried to confront the driver of a stolen pick-up truck, who allegedly struck a number of cars.

He then sped towards the group, pinning Ngwu between two SUVs in front of her family and neighbours – all of whom expressed shock. Reports said two more people were injured.

“She was just saying, ‘Pull over, you hit a vehicle, we need information,’” neighbour Sean Vassell told the news station. “The guy didn’t want to hear it. He just wanted to go.”

On Tuesday, the New York Police Department told The Independent that the search for the driver was ongoing. No further details or name were provided.

Her daughter, Princess, said she was still processing what happened: “We’re OK. She trained us well. Her life, her kids, her husband, everything she did was for us.”

On Monday, Ngwu was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital in a critical condition, and according to Pix11 her family was by her side.

“It doesn’t feel real yet, I’m in disbelief,” added Nnenna B, a niece. “Of all days for it to happen, we were suppose to be celebrating Mother’s Day.”

“We were trying to figure out what gift to get her,” Nnenna said. “I’m so upset they will have to remember Mother’s Day this way, the rest of their lives.”

Speaker of the New York council, Adrienne Adams, added in a statement: “Our community is devastated by the loss of Florence Ngwu, just one day after Mother’s Day. My heart is with her family. The person responsible for this reckless and deadly disregard for life must be held accountable.”

