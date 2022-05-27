Police have launched a manhunt for a double killer who is on the loose after absconding from an open prison for a second time.

Darren Pilkington, 39, was jailed for manslaughter in 2006 after knocking 19-year-old Carly Fairhurst down the stairs and leaving her for hours to die before calling 999.

The Prison’s Service said officers are working to “urgently” recapture Pilkington following his escape.

Over the past decade Pilkington has been released four times but recalled on each occasion after breaking rules and going on drink and drug binges. He was jailed for a sixth time a year ago after fleeing a bail hostel and being found in Wigan, where he is banned from visiting.

Pilkington was 15 when he was first locked up for beating to death 30-year-old Paul Akister during a fight outside a pub in Wigan.

The father of Darren Pilkington’s second victim, Carly Fairhurst, spoke of his anguish declaring the 39-year-old is incapable of mending his ways and yet keeps being given more chances of liberty.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “The prison and police are working together urgently to recapture the offender.

“While absconds have halved since 2010, the Deputy Prime Minister has introduced greater scrutiny of Parole Board recommendations on open prison moves.

“Those who abscond face tough consequences, including being returned to closed prison conditions and serving additional time behind bars.”

More to follow…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Manhunt for double killer on run from open prison after escaping for second time