Maneskin beat Foo Fighters and Coldplay to win Best Rock Band at MTV EMAs

Italian band Måneskin fended off competition from Foo Fighters, Coldplay and Kings of Leon to win Best Rock Band at this year’s MTV EMAs.

The European Music Awards took place in Budapest last night (Sunday 14 November), and saw prizes handed out to acts including Little Mix, BTS and Ed Sheeran.

Måneskin, who recently opened for the Rolling Stones in Las Vegas, performed their new single “MAMMAMIA” at the ceremony after becoming the first Italian act to win an EMA in one of the top categories.

They won over major acts including Foo Fighters, Coldplay, Kings of Leon, Imagine Dragons and The Killers.

Maneskin were also nominated for Best Group and Best Italian Act.

Accepting the award, Måneskin said: “First of all we wanted to say thank you to all our fans and the people that have supported us. We love you. But, we also wanna say that people usually told us we are not gonna make it with our music. Well, I guess you were wrong”

The win comes after a triumphant year launched by the band’s success at the Eurovision Song Contest in May. The band also made history this year as the first Italian act to achieve two simultaneous Top 10 singles on the UK charts.

