Model-turned-actress Mandana Karimi, who was recently seen in Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show ‘Lock Upp’, is currently vacaying in Europe and entertaining her fans with unmissable posts. An avid social media user, Mandana has been sharing glimpses of her exotic vacay but the actress ended up facing backlash for posting a video of herself twerking in a hijab while shopping in Istanbul.

Taking to Instagram, Mandana posted the video and wrote, “I wish shooting with hijab was as easy as this BTS. NO HATES just bunch of people making a film,” while The Beatnuts’ Se Acabo Remix played in the background. But the post ended up drawing flak online as the comments section was full with remarks like ‘Don’t disrespect hijab’, ‘Shame! Do not disrespect hijab like this. Atleast, think once before doing such actions’, and more.

Reacting to the backlash her BTS post from an upcoming project garnered online, Mandana wrote, “And of course, reading comments on my burka reel. Damn people are crazy, this is a crazy world. I am done, I wanna be a (unicorn emoji).”

The Iranian model-turned-actress has featured in a couple of Bollywood movies like ‘Bhaag Johnny’, ‘Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3’, ‘Main Aur Charles’ and others. She even participated in popular Indian reality shows like ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Lock Upp’. Well, that’s not all as Mandana has even worked with many A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others in popular TV commercials as well.

Cover Image: Instagram

Source Link : Mandana Karimi Breaks Silence After Getting Brutally Trolled For Twerking In A Hijab; Says 'This Is A Crazy World'