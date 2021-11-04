Manchin surrounded by climate activists chanting ‘we want to live’ amid battle over Biden agenda

Sen Joe Manchin found himself once again targeted by furious environmental activists on Thursday as news reports indicated that Democrats on Capitol Hill remained unsure if he would support the infrastructure and climate agenda being championed by President Joe Biden.

The West Virginia Democrat was followed by members of the youth-led Sunrise Movement through the streets of Washington early Thursday morning as he headed to Capitol Hill from his houseboat anchored in the city’s wharf.

“We want to live!” the activists were heard chanting in the vide.

A spokesperson for the Sunrise Movement stated on Twitter that the protest occurred as Mr Manchin “once again declines @POTUS’ Build Back Better Act, holding hostage significant investments in climate”.

BREAKING – Young climate activists with @sunrisemvmt confronted Sen. Manchin as he stepped off his yacht this morning. “We want to live!” they say. This comes after Manchin once again declines @POTUS’ Build Back Better Act, holding hostage significant investments in climate. pic.twitter.com/oT82sXiFZw — John Paul Mejia 🌅 (@johnpaul_mejia) November 4, 2021

More follows…

