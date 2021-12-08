Manchester United vs Young Boys prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Manchester United host Young Boys in the Champions League tonight with Ralf Rangnick’s side already guaranteed safe passage into the knockout rounds.

The German’s interim tenure got underway with a hard-fought victory against Crystal Palace on Sunday, but it was the short but successful stint of Michael Carrick as caretaker that ensured United of their place in the last-16, with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal.

Rangnick’s vision for United could be seen in glimpses during the first half against the Eagles, and the head coach is likely to take the opportunity against weaker opposition to rotate his squad.

Young Boys sit bottom of the group but still have plenty to play for. The Swiss champions inflicted a shock defeat on United in September and know doing the double could potentially see them still snatch third place in the group.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is it and what time does it start?

The match will get underway at 8pm on Tuesday 8 December at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and the BT Sport App, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

What is the team news?

Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba remained ruled out for United, with Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial all doubts. The likes of Donny van de Beek and Mason Greenwood should be given the chance to impress the new coach.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles; Matic, Van de Beek; Greenwood, Mata, Sancho; Martial

Young Boys: Faivre; Hefti, Burgy, Lauper, Lefort; Aebischer, Martins, Rieder; Elia, Siebatcheu, Ngamaleu

Odds

Manchester United – 4/11

Draw – 4/1

Young Boys – 7/1

Prediction

Despite still transitioning to Rangnick’s playing style, United should have far too much quality for Young Boys, with several squad players keen to take the chance to leave an impression on the new head coach. Manchester United 3-0 Young Boys.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Manchester United vs Young Boys prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?