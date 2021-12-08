Manchester United vs Young Boys live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV

Manchester United host Young Boys in their final Champions League group stage fixture, knowing their path to the knockout stages has already been secured.

Ralf Rangnick’s tenure got underway with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace on Sunday, and the interim head coach is likely to make several changes to his starting line-up.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of those likely to drop out of the XI, although Rangnick made sure to praise the forward’s off the ball work against Palace.

“We wanted to play with two strikers, especially in the central position. By the way, Cristiano Ronaldo’s work off the ball, chapeau.”

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is it and what time does it start?

The match will get underway at 8pm on Tuesday 8 December at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and the BT Sport App, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

What is the team news?

Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba remained ruled out for United, with Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial all doubts. The likes of Donny van de Beek and Mason Greenwood should be given the chance to impress the new coach.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles; Matic, Van de Beek; Greenwood, Mata, Sancho; Martial

Young Boys: Faivre; Hefti, Burgy, Lauper, Lefort; Aebischer, Martins, Rieder; Elia, Siebatcheu, Ngamaleu

Odds

Manchester United – 4/11

Draw – 4/1

Young Boys – 7/1

Prediction

Despite still transitioning to Rangnick’s playing style, United should have far too much quality for Young Boys, with several squad players keen to take the chance to leave an impression on the new head coach. Manchester United 3-0 Young Boys.

