Manchester United vs Young Boys LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Manchester United’s interim boss Ralf Rangnick takes charge of the club for the first time in the Champions League as the Red Devils wrap up their group campaign at home to BSC Young Boys. United are already assured to finish top of the group, while their Swiss opponents must win – and hope Atalanta lose to Villarreal – if they want to come third and enter the Europa League after the new year.

The stand-in manager won his first game in the dugout at the weekend and said he was delighted with what he saw. “I was positively surprised by the physical state and intensity,” he said. “The first half hour was amazing. I felt it was extremely high tempo, high intensity, always on the front. The only thing that was missing in this first half hour was scoring one or two, if not three, goals.”

United are unbeaten in four games across all competitions since Ole Gunnar Solskajer was sacked, three of which came under the guidance of Michael Carrick. Follow live updates of Man United vs Young Boys in the Champions League below, following the conclusion of Zenit vs Chelsea:

Show latest update 1638988376 Half-time: Zenit 2 – 1 Chelsea 45+1 mins: A lot of action to talk about in this first half. Timo Werner sent Chelsea in front before two minutes were on the clock. Chelsea then seemingly lost their way and Zenit took advantage of a couple of mistakes to get in on goal. Claudinho netted the equaliser and SardarAzmoun sent the home side in front a couple of minutes later. There’s work for Chelsea to do here. Michael Jones 8 December 2021 18:32 1638988250 Zenit 2 – 1 Chelsea 43 mins: Save! Malcom brings the ball forward through the midfield and slots Azmoun in behind Christensen again. He takes the ball into the box and hits a left footed chip towards the back post. Kepa sticks out his left hand and palms the ball into the ground. A couple more inches to the right and that’s a third goal for Zenit. Good work from Kepa. Michael Jones 8 December 2021 18:30 1638988005 GOAL! Zenit 2 – 1 Chelsea (Azmoun, 41’)⚽️ 41 mins: Turnaround! Barkley gives the ball away in the centre circle and a simple pass up to Azmoun plays him in behind. He spins off the shoulder of Christensen and sweeps into the box. Kepa comes out again but Azmoun shifts the ball away from the Chelsea keeper and softly guides a diagonal shot into the open goal. Michael Jones 8 December 2021 18:26 1638987786 GOAL! Zenit 1 – 1 Chelsea (Claudinho, 38’)⚽️ 38 mins: Well, they’ve deserved that! Malcom drives the ball into the box and Saul fails to clear a loose pass. The ball spoons over to Azpilicueta who manages to knock it out as far as Douglas Santos. Claudinho makes a run from deep and gpes straight through the middle of the box. It looks like Sarr is playing him onside as Santos’ cross comes into the six-yard box. Claudinho throws himself at the ball and heads it past Kepa. The goalkeeper had no chance of stopping it. Michael Jones 8 December 2021 18:23 1638987728 Zenit 0 – 1 Chelsea 36 mins: Close! Azmoun makes another good run into the box and receives the pass. Christensen attempts to win back the ball but he’s shrugged off as the Zenit forward carries the ball to the byline. He cuts it back for Kuzyaev but Saul nips in front of the midfielder and works it clear for the Blues. Michael Jones 8 December 2021 18:22 1638987639 Zenit 0 – 1 Chelsea 33 mins: SAVE! Werner shakes off a challenge and drives the ball to the front edge of the box. He gives it to Lukaku on the right side of the area. The forward rolls the ball onto his left foot and flicks a lovely pass to the opposite post. Mount arrives and volleys the ball into the ground but Kerzhakov has the post covered and he keeps out the shot! Michael Jones 8 December 2021 18:20 1638987364 Zenit 0 – 1 Chelsea 30 mins: Chelsea win another corner that Barkley flicks towards the near post. Saul breaks off his marker and meets the ball in the air with a floaty header towards the far top corner. The ball doesn’t drop in time though and lands on the roof of the net. Michael Jones 8 December 2021 18:16 1638987240 Zenit 0 – 1 Chelsea 26 mins: SAVE! A nice pass from Hudson-Odoi sends Mount into space on the right side. His cross into the box is worked clear by Yaroslav Rakitskyy. The ball comes up to Claudinho who checks inside of Christensen and draws Malang Sarr out of position. Malcom flies into the now vacant space and Claudinho slots him the ball. He drives into the box and only has Kepa Arrizabalaga to beat. Chelsea’s goalkeeper comes charging off his line and closes the gap on the winger, enough so that when the shot comes he’s able to get a hand and a leg to it and deny Zenit an equaliser! Great goalkeeping. Michael Jones 8 December 2021 18:14 1638987027 Zenit 0 – 1 Chelsea 23 mins: Thomas Tuchel will probably be wanting Chelsea to retain the ball more. After their initial forays into the Zenit final third they’ve barely strung together a coherent attack. Kuzyaev gets in behind the Chelsea midfield and flies up the pitch. He sends a pass out to Malcom who carries the ball into the area and has a shot deflected out for a corner. Michael Jones 8 December 2021 18:10 1638986864 Zenit 0 – 1 Chelsea 20 mins: In the other Group H game of the night Juventus have taken the lead over Malmo courtesy of Moise Kean. Christensen just catches the back of Malcom’s heel as his arrives late for a tackle. Zenit knock the free kick back towards their own goal before working forward on the opposite flank. Claudinho switches the ball back over to the left side where Wendel and Douglas Santos combine to get in behind Hudson-Odoi. Wendel’s looking for a cross into the box but Azpilicueta skips across and knocks the ball out of play. Michael Jones 8 December 2021 18:07

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Manchester United vs Young Boys LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight