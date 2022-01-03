Wolves travel to Old Trafford on Monday to compete against Manchester United in the Premier League.
It’s a clash between six and seven in the table who have both had gaps in playing due to Covid recently. Wolves haven’t played since they held Chelsea to a 0-0 draw on 19 December and United came back to the pitch on 27th December against Newcastle.
Lage said ahead of the match:
When is it?
The match will kick off at 5.30pm on Monday, 3 Janaury at Old Trafford.
How can I watch?
The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports and subscribers can also stream the game via the Sky Go app.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Team news
United are set to miss Victor Lindelof (Covid) and Paul Pogba (thigh). While Eric Bailly is away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with the Ivory Coast.
Bruno Fernandes is back from suspension though.
Meanwhile, Wolves remain without Hwang Hee-chan, Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Neto, Jonny and Willy Boly.
Rayan Ait-Nouri is also a doubt with a groin issue.
Predicted line-ups
Man United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes; Ronaldo, Cavani
Wolves: Sa; Saiss, Coady, Kilman; Marcal, Moutinho, Neves, Dendoncker, Ki-Jana Hoever; Jimenez, Daniel Podence
Odds
Man United – 8/15
Draw – 16/5
Wolves – 9/2
Prediction
United may not be the team they once were but they should be able to come away with a win in front of a home crowd. Wolves have put up a fight this season but results haven’t quite gone their way and the fixture at Old Trafford will play out the same way. United 2-0 Wolves.
Source Link Manchester United vs Wolves predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today