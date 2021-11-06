Manchester United vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Angry Guardiola says City success down to self-help

Follow all the action as Manchester United host Manchester City in the Premier League in a derby that could decide Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future.

The beleaguered head coach somewhat alleviated the pressure on his position with victory over Tottenham last weekend, which saw one of the main contenders to replace him, Antonio Conte, instead take the helm at Spurs. A 2-2 draw at Atalanta did little to ease concerns over Solskjaer’s tactical acumen, though, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s last-gasp intervention once against saving United’s blushes. The Norwegian will have to contend with problems in defence, too, with Raphael Varane ruled out and Harry Maguire out of form.

City, meanwhile, recovered their momentum during the week in a 4-1 thrashing of Club Brugge. Pep Guardiola’s side had endured a difficult past week up until that point, having been knockout out of the Carabao Cup on penalties before suffering a shock 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace at the Etihad. That defeat left City five points behind leaders Chelsea, and they can ill afford to cede any more ground in the title race. Follow all the action live below:

Manchester United vs Man City Manchester United have defensive issues ahead of their Premier League derby clash with Manchester City at Old Trafford. Raphael Varane faces four to five weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury suffered during the Champions League game against Atalanta, while Victor Lindelof faces a fitness test on the knock that forced him to miss Tuesday's 2-2 draw. Paul Pogba serves the second game of a three-match domestic ban but Fred should return in midfield after being benched in Italy. City centre-back Aymeric Laporte is suspended after being sent off in last week's loss to Crystal Palace. Manager Pep Guardiola will also check on Kyle Walker after the England full-back suffered a foot injury against Club Brugge on Wednesday. Winger Ferran Torres (foot) is City's only other notable absentee. (Getty Images) Ben Burrows 6 November 2021 11:01

