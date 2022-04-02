Manchester United vs Leicester live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Manchester United are hoping to avoid a slip-up in the top-four race when they welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon.

Ralf Rangnick’s side are currently four points adrift of fourth-place Arsenal, who also boast a game in hand, and must regather themselves after being knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid prior to the international break.

That will not be altogether easy against Leicester who, despite indifferent form this season, defeated United 4-2 in the reverse fixture last October.

The Foxes will already have one eye on their Europa Conference League quarter-final tie against PSV next week, though, with little else to play for domestically.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 5.30pm on Saturday 2 April at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with online viewers able to watch via SkyGo.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Edinson Cavani has been ruled out after picking up a knock on international duty but otherwise Ralf Rangnick has few injury concerns to deal with.

Jamie Vardy, Marc Albrighton and Wesley Fofana are all pushing to be available after recovering from injuries, but the match comes too soon for Wilfred Ndidi, Ryan Bertrand and Danny Ward.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo, Elanga.

Leicester: Schmeichel, Justin, Evans, Soyuncu, Castagne, Tielemans, Mendy, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Iheanacho.

Odds

Manchester United – 1/2

Draw – 10/3

Leicester – 5/1

Prediction

Manchester United entered the international break in a miserable mood after being knockout out of the Champions League, however, some time off should have allowed them to reset and, in front of a home crowd, their quality should prevail in a tricky game. Manchester United 2-1 Leicester.

