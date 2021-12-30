Manchester United vs Burnley live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Manchester United will attempt to get back to winning ways when they host Burnley on Thursday evening.

The Red Devils were fairly dismal and lucky to escape with a point from their last match at relegation-threatened Newcastle, and now face the side just one point above the Magpies in the table.

Match postponements and dropped points at St. James’ Park left Ralf Rangnick and his side down in seventh, seven points off fourth-place Arsenal.

Burnley have won just once all season in what has been a torrid campaign so far.

Here’s everything you need to know before tonight’s match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Thursday, 30 December at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

Like all the midweek games in this round of fixtures, the match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video across all mobile devices with the Prime Video app and the desktop website. It is not scheduled for broadcast on any terrestrial or satellite TV channel, but can be watched on TVs compatible with the Prime Video app or through Apple TV, Chromecast and other plug-ins.

What is the team news?

Bruno Fernandes is suspended after a fifth yellow card, with Paul Pogba out injured and Scott McTominay likely to join him. Victor Lindelof has Covid but Eric Bailly could play after returning to his club before another departure for the AFCON.

Dale Stephens may miss out with Covid for the Clarets, but there are few other concerns aside from Ashley Barnes’ injury.

Predicted line-ups

MNU – De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Fred, Van de Beek, Sancho, Ronaldo, Cavani

BUR – Pope, Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Wood

Odds

United 5/12

Draw 17/4

Burnley 43/5

Prediction

On home soil we can expect a response from United, at least in terms of more energy and shots on goal if not necessarily in a hugely improved all-round performance. If they find the breakthrough they’ll surely go on to win, with the Clarets still struggling for goals of their own. United 2-1 Burnley.

