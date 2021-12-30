Manchester United vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Ralf Rangnick on partnership of Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire

Manchester United and Burnley will both look to bounce back to winning ways on Thursday night when they meet in the Premier League. The Red Devils were held by lowly Newcastle in their first post-Christmas fixture, while the Clarets have simply been bystanders so far over the festive season. With three matches in a row postponed, they remain in the relegation zone and their last fixture was on 12 December.

A win this evening would finally lift them outside of the bottom three, above Watford, but Sean Dyche’s side have won just once in the league this term. Ralf Rangnick will be looking for a much-improved showing from United, meanwhile, who can rise from seventh to sixth with victory – or fifth if they rack up a monster scoreline.

With just three goals scored in their three league matches under the interim boss, that feels rather improbable at this stage. Burnley have also been shot-shy, especially on the road where they have netted only six times in eight games this season and are yet to win a match. Follow all the team news and action as Manchester United host Burnley below:

Man United vs Burnley odds What are we likely to see this evening at Old Trafford, the final Premier League game of 2021? The latest odds on the result: Man United 4/11 Burnley 8/1. And for first goalscorer: Ronaldo 56/19 Cavani 4/1 Greenwood 31/5 Rashford 36/5 Sancho 17/2 Fernandes 9/1 Cornet 13/1 No goalscorer 14/1 Karl Matchett 30 December 2021 18:57

Ralf Rangnick had hoped to make more progress by now at Manchester United Ralf Rangnick has admitted he has not made as much progress as he might have hoped in stamping his authority on Manchester United. Despite being unbeaten in four games in all competitions since replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the Old Trafford helm on an interim basis, the highly-rated German coach has been frustrated in his efforts to implement his methods by the Covid-19 lay-off which saw his side not play for 16 days before Monday night's 1-1 Premier League draw at struggling Newcastle. The Red Devils misfired alarmingly on Tyneside as a lack of cohesion in attack and uncertainty at the back very nearly cost them, and they head into Thursday evening's home clash with Burnley with something to prove. Asked if he had achieved as much as he had wanted to in his initial weeks in charge, Rangnick said: "Of course not. Every coach, every ambitious coach – and there's no difference between other coaches and myself in that area – wants to take faster steps and larger steps forward." Full report: Karl Matchett 30 December 2021 14:25

