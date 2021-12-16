Manchester United vs Brighton postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak

Manchester United’s home fixture against Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday has been postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

A statement from Brighton on Thursday said that United had been left unable to field a team for the match at Old Trafford.

More follows

