Manchester United news LIVE: Mauricio Pochettino leads next manager race ahead of Michael Carrick’s first game

Manchester United play their first match in the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era on Tuesday night, when they face Villarreal in the Uefa Champions League. United and their Spanish opponents currently occupy the top two spots in Group F, but Atalanta are just two points back and face bottom side Young Boys this evening in what is a tight group, with United’s progression still somewhat in doubt.

Michael Carrick needs a fast response from the team, therefore, to the abysmal weekend defeat to Watford which saw Solskjaer ultimately removed from his position in the dugout. Since his exit, an interview with the club from the former boss surprised some, while the names rumoured to be on the wishlist to replace him quickly grew. Mauricio Pochettino is reported to be at the head of that queue though, with the Independent learning that the former Tottenham and Southampton boss is keen to take over at Old Trafford – and could even do so mid-season.

If it can’t happen until summer and United follow the interim boss route until then as they announced, Laurent Blanc is one of the leading candidates for the post – but it’s Carrick in charge as United play their penultimate European game of the group stage and a fast turnaround in performances and results is required if they want to remain in the top competition.

Show latest update 1637657230 Manchester United face Villarreal in Carrick’s first game Well, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s former assistant, Michael Carrick can’t exactly be pleased at how he is thrown into the hot seat, but this will mark his first match in sole charge of any club anywhere – and given it’s the Champions League, it’s not quite starting from the bottom, is it? United did beat the Yellow Submarine earlier in the group stage, but it’s a tougher side to face at home than away with just one home defeat for Unai Emery’s side in LaLiga this season. Here’s a run-down of what the former England midfielder is in line to face – as well as the rest of the Premier League teams in action this week. Karl Matchett 23 November 2021 08:47 1637656105 Manchester United manager search LIVE Good morning and welcome to the Independent’s coverage of the latest news surrounding Manchester United’s manager search, as well as the build-up to their first match since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked. The Red Devils face Villarreal in the Champions League and Michael Carrick, former assistant to Solskjaer, is the man leading the team out this evening. That fixture kicks off at 5:45pm GMT, but before then there will remain plenty of speculation and news over who will be the longer-term replacement for Solskjaer – and perhaps on who the interim boss until the end of the season will be, too. United took the unusual step of announcing that Carrick would take over on a short-term basis before an interim manager was appointed through to the end of 2021/22, at which point a new permanent boss would be announced as part of what may be something of an overhaul at the club across the summer. We’ll bring you news and build-up across the day of all the goings-on at the Old Trafford club. Karl Matchett 23 November 2021 08:28

