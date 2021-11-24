Manchester United news LIVE: Ernesto Valverde targeted for interim role with Mauricio Pochettino favourite

Carrick takes training as Utd prepare for Villarreal in UCL

Manchester United won their first match of the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era on Tuesday night as Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho scored in a 2-0 victory at Villarreal.

Michael Carrick made a few tweaks to the starting line-up but saw his side frustrated for the first hour, with David de Gea making a vital save. However, the introduction of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford from the bench sparked United into life and the victory ensured they will advance to the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, in the background, United’s manager search rumbles on. Mauricio Pochettino is reported to be at the head of that queue though, with The Independent learning that the former Tottenham and Southampton boss is keen to take over at Old Trafford – and could even do so mid-season.

If it can’t happen until summer and United follow the interim boss route until then as they announced, Ernesto Valverde is one of the leading candidates for the post.

Follow all the latest updates and reaction from El Madrigal, plus United’s search for both an interim boss and a long-term solution:

Show latest update 1637744497 Jadon Sancho should be Manchester United cornerstone in new era The goal in question, similarly, was not only a well-constructed counter attack by a collective but finished brilliantly by the individual on the end of it. Like with Cristiano Ronaldo’s crucial breakthrough shortly before, it came from Fred winning the ball, only this time he was inside his own half rather than deep in Villarreal territory and there was plenty of ground still to cover. Jack Rathborn 24 November 2021 09:01 1637744411 Next Manchester United manager: Pochettino insists he is ‘so happy’ at PSG Pochettino, whose PSG squad face Manchester City on Wednesday, is understood to be interested in joining United, possibly even before the summer, but said the speculation was part of football and that he remains happy in Paris. Reports on Tuesday linked former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde with the interim role at United, while caretaker Michael Carrick prepared for his first game in charge against Villarreal. Jack Rathborn 24 November 2021 09:00

